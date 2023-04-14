Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,217,000 after purchasing an additional 182,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd increased its position in Comstock Resources by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 872,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

