CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $17.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.29.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.21.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 65.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after buying an additional 61,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

