Chevron’s (CVX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $206.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $172.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.19.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.