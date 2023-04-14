Barclays Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $90.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.22.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Centene by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

