Comparing Babylon (BBLN) & Its Peers

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Babylon to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Babylon and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Babylon
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
|Babylon Competitors
|9
|155
|303
|0
|2.63
Babylon currently has a consensus price target of $53.08, indicating a potential upside of 600.31%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than its peers.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Babylon and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Babylon
|$1.11 billion
|-$221.45 million
|-0.29
|Babylon Competitors
|$1.44 billion
|-$105.77 million
|-5.66
Babylon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Babylon has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s peers have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Babylon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Babylon
|-39.85%
|N/A
|-88.51%
|Babylon Competitors
|-149.97%
|-70.96%
|-25.49%
About Babylon
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
