Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $200.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.00 and a 200 day moving average of $207.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

