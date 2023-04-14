Barclays Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

CMA opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

