Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $227.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMI opened at $231.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after acquiring an additional 266,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after buying an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

