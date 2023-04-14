Critical Review: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $33.57 million 0.02 -$37.16 million ($0.69) -0.03 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.28 million ($0.67) -4.10

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Codiak BioSciences and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Codiak BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 20,900.00%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -468.87% -146.12%

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

