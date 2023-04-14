Analyzing MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) and Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA)

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) and MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaCo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications N/A N/A N/A MediaCo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $114.89 million 1.27 $9.31 million $1.52 15.71 MediaCo $38.60 million 0.73 -$47.34 million ($1.81) -0.60

Saga Communications has higher revenue and earnings than MediaCo. MediaCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saga Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of MediaCo shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Saga Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of MediaCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaCo has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saga Communications beats MediaCo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company also offers digital advertising and event sponsorship services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated approximately 3,500 outdoor advertising displays. MediaCo Holding Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. MediaCo Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Emmis Communications Corporation.

