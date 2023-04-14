Comparing Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceapro and Merus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Merus 0 0 8 0 3.00

Merus has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.80%. Given Merus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merus is more favorable than Ceapro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

79.3% of Merus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Merus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ceapro has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceapro and Merus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $13.72 million 2.62 $2.27 million $0.06 7.65 Merus $41.59 million 21.74 -$131.19 million ($2.90) -6.73

Ceapro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Merus. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceapro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro 27.79% 17.80% 15.88% Merus -315.48% -44.86% -31.73%

Summary

Ceapro beats Merus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceapro

Ceapro, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. The Cosmeceutical Industry segment develops and commercializes anti-aging products derived from natural active ingredients. The company was founded on May 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

