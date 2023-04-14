Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) versus Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Critical Survey

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.36% -15.60% -4.82% Advantage Solutions -34.09% 11.40% 4.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advantage Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Research Solutions and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.63%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.97, indicating a potential upside of 189.54%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Advantage Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $32.93 million 1.92 -$1.63 million ($0.03) -72.27 Advantage Solutions $4.05 billion 0.11 -$1.38 billion ($4.33) -0.32

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Advantage Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

(Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.