Head to Head Survey: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) versus Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Simmons First National and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National currently has a consensus price target of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 47.61%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

13.3% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Simmons First National and Sturgis Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $875.14 million 2.48 $256.41 million $2.07 8.24 Sturgis Bancorp $35.96 million 1.20 $6.62 million $3.10 6.52

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Simmons First National pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 24.85% 9.40% 1.12% Sturgis Bancorp 18.41% N/A N/A

Summary

Simmons First National beats Sturgis Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non-residential properties. The Consumer segment consists of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements.

