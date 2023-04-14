Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Head-To-Head Review

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Align Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Align Technology has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Align Technology 0 2 8 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LogicMark and Align Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Align Technology has a consensus price target of $358.78, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Align Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than LogicMark.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and Align Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million 0.32 -$6.93 million ($0.76) -0.21 Align Technology $3.73 billion 7.01 $361.57 million $4.61 74.05

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -29.93% -24.82% Align Technology 9.68% 11.90% 7.34%

Summary

Align Technology beats LogicMark on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment consists of intraoral scanning systems such as single hardware platforms and restorative or orthodontic software options, ancillary products, and other related additional services. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger, and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

