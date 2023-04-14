AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) PT Raised to $54.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in AdvanSix by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

