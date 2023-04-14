Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AQN. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

AQN opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.