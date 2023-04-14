Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

