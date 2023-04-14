Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

ALLY opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,600 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,088,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

