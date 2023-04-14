American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIG. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

