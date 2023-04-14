Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $137.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 2,102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $95,107,000. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $85,792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.