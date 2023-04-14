Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $137.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.
AGCO Price Performance
Shares of AGCO opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $147.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 2,102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $95,107,000. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $85,792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
