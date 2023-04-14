Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $872.00.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OCDGF opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

