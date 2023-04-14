Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Cut by Analyst

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNA opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CNA Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

