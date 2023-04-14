Analysts Issue Forecasts for DISH Network Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for DISH Network in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DISH Network’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DISH Network’s FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

DISH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 in the last three months. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

