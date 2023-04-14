Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.79% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

