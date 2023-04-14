Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

