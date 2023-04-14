JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JBHIF opened at C$33.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.07. JB Hi-Fi has a 12 month low of C$33.07 and a 12 month high of C$33.07.
About JB Hi-Fi
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JB Hi-Fi (JBHIF)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.