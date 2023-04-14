Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MYBUF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

Meyer Burger Technology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

