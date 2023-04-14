Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shoprite Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Shoprite has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Shoprite’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

