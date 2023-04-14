South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South32 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 255 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.50.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. South32 has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

