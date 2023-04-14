Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

PMREF stock opened at C$9.81 on Wednesday. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$11.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.94.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.