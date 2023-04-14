Barclays Boosts Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target to GBX 131

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.62) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWODF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.41) to GBX 111 ($1.37) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.88) to GBX 149 ($1.85) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

