HSBC Lowers Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) to Reduce

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 270.00 to 355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topdanmark A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $389.33.

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

Shares of TPDKY opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Topdanmark A/S has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

