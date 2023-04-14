Critical Contrast: CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) versus ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CSI Compressco and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

ProFrac has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.49%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than CSI Compressco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -6.25% N/A -3.04% ProFrac 4.79% -24.20% 9.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CSI Compressco and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.8% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSI Compressco and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $353.40 million 0.47 -$22.09 million ($0.16) -7.38 ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.83 $91.50 million N/A N/A

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than CSI Compressco.

Summary

ProFrac beats CSI Compressco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services. The company was founded on October 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

