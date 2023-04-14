Critical Review: ENI (NYSE:E) versus Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. ENI pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ENI and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 6 6 0 2.50 Sasol 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

ENI presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 47.15%. Given ENI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than Sasol.

This table compares ENI and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 10.57% 24.99% 8.12% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ENI has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENI and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $140.59 billion 0.39 $14.63 billion $8.28 3.71 Sasol $18.15 billion 0.49 $2.56 billion N/A N/A

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Sasol.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENI beats Sasol on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes the main business support functions in particular holding, central treasury, IT, human resources, real estate services, captive insurance activities, research and development, new technologies, business digitalizati

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.