Comparing Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) & New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loncor Gold and New Found Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.02) -13.59 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.41) -13.19

Volatility & Risk

Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Found Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -7.10% -6.89% New Found Gold N/A -107.72% -85.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Loncor Gold and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Loncor Gold presently has a consensus price target of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 212.85%. New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.84%. Given Loncor Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Loncor Gold is more favorable than New Found Gold.

Summary

Loncor Gold beats New Found Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loncor Gold

(Get Rating)

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About New Found Gold

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.