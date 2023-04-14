Financial Analysis: Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) versus Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) and Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -163.12% -115.80% Carisma Therapeutics N/A 6.70% 5.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Carisma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cellectar Biosciences and Carisma Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Carisma Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Carisma Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Carisma Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.60 million ($4.05) -0.34 Carisma Therapeutics $40.00 million 0.79 -$19.88 million ($2.00) -1.55

Carisma Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectar Biosciences. Carisma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carisma Therapeutics beats Cellectar Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

