Comparing Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) and Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) and Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procaps Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Procaps Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A -138.89% -109.54% Procaps Group 13.82% -243.60% 12.66%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reviva Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Procaps Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Procaps Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 228.34%. Given Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reviva Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Procaps Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Procaps Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.34 million ($1.25) -3.74 Procaps Group $409.74 million 1.27 -$100.86 million N/A N/A

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Procaps Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Procaps Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Procaps Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reviva Pharmaceuticals beats Procaps Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines. It focuses on RP5063 (Brilaroxazine) and RP1208 pipelines. The company was founded on December 11, 2020 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group S.A. develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory. It also provides drugs for hospital use, such as antibiotic, blood clot, personal protective equipment, immunosuppressant, oncology, and analgesics products. In addition, the company offers over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products through a portfolio on approximately eight therapeutic areas, including gastrointestinal, skin care, cough and cold, analgesics, urological, vitamins, minerals, and supplements in the categories of antibiotics, anti-infective, anti-parasitic, cardiovascular, feminine care, cutaneous antimycotic, pain killers, gastro intestinal, hormonals, metabolic, endocrine, nervous system, ophthalmic, osteoarticular, respiratory, diet supplements, and vitamins and minerals. Further, it provides blood glucose meters, telemonitoring products, oral anti-diabetics products, cosmeceuticals, insulin delivery systems, and other diabetes solutions; and contract drug development and manufacturing services to third party pharmaceutical companies, specializing in soft gelatin capsule technologies. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

