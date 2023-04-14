Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Critical Contrast

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aware and Clearwater Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $16.01 million 2.24 -$1.73 million ($0.08) -21.38 Clearwater Analytics $303.43 million 12.62 -$7.97 million ($0.04) -397.00

Aware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearwater Analytics. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aware has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

29.7% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Aware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and Clearwater Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -10.79% -18.11% -15.22% Clearwater Analytics -2.61% 2.41% 1.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aware and Clearwater Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearwater Analytics 1 4 6 0 2.45

Aware currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.20%. Clearwater Analytics has a consensus target price of $20.55, indicating a potential upside of 29.41%. Given Aware’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aware is more favorable than Clearwater Analytics.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats Aware on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. Its Clearwater Prism solution enables self-service access to data feeds from accounting, compliance, performance, and risk systems, including those offered by the company and other third-party software vendors, as well as provides flexible reporting to various users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

