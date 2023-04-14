Reviewing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 4.45, suggesting that its share price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 8.47 -$1.54 million N/A N/A Integer $1.38 billion 1.92 $66.38 million $1.98 40.06

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Integer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yubo International Biotech and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 1 2 0 2.67

Integer has a consensus target price of $86.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech -460.24% N/A -40.54% Integer 4.82% 9.42% 4.75%

Summary

Integer beats Yubo International Biotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

