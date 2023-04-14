Contrasting Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS)

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Pipe International 3.93% 10.54% 4.55% Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Pipe International $145.25 million 0.60 $6.06 million $0.69 15.72 Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 16.75 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Perma-Pipe International has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.75, indicating that its share price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perma-Pipe International and Kronos Advanced Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats Kronos Advanced Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation. The company was founded on October 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

