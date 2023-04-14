Comparing British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) & Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) and British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grasim Industries and British Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Grasim Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grasim Industries $12.96 billion 1.00 $1.01 billion $1.57 12.49 British Land $560.21 million 8.10 $1.31 billion N/A N/A

British Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grasim Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A British Land 3 1 4 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grasim Industries and British Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Grasim Industries pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, British Land has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grasim Industries and British Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grasim Industries N/A N/A N/A British Land N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of British Land shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

British Land beats Grasim Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grasim Industries

(Get Rating)

Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy. The Cement segment provides grey cement, white cement, and allied products. The Financial Services segment is responsible for the non-bank financial services, life insurance services, housing finance, private equity, equity and commodity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance. The Others segment relates to textiles, insulators, agri-business and solar power. The company was on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About British Land

(Get Rating)

The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London. The Office segment is comprised of office-led campuses in central London as well as standalone buildings. The Retail segment includes leisure, as this is often incorporated into Retail schemes. The Other or unallocated segment includes residential properties The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Grasim Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grasim Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.