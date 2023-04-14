Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) & Calix (NYSE:CALX) Financial Analysis

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calix and Globalstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $867.83 million 3.92 $41.01 million $0.59 87.10 Globalstar $148.50 million 12.93 -$256.92 million ($0.13) -8.15

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

81.9% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Calix and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 4.73% 6.53% 4.99% Globalstar -173.90% -91.50% -30.61%

Volatility and Risk

Calix has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Calix and Globalstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 0 10 0 3.00 Globalstar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Calix presently has a consensus price target of $80.22, suggesting a potential upside of 56.10%. Globalstar has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 371.70%. Given Globalstar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globalstar is more favorable than Calix.

Summary

Calix beats Globalstar on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. It enables communication service providers to provide a wide range of revenue-generating services from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The firm focuses on communications service providers access networks with the portion of the network, which governs available bandwidth and determines the range and quality of services that can be offered to subscribers. It also develops and sells carrier-class hardware and software products. The company was founded by Michael L. Hatfield and Carl E. Russo in August 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation. The company was founded in November 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

