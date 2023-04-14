Head to Head Review: China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) and Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) and Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

China CITIC Bank has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China CITIC Bank and Fuchs Petrolub’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China CITIC Bank $55.59 billion 0.44 $9.23 billion N/A N/A Fuchs Petrolub $3.40 billion 1.68 $299.32 million $0.51 20.17

Profitability

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub.

This table compares China CITIC Bank and Fuchs Petrolub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China CITIC Bank N/A N/A N/A Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

China CITIC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fuchs Petrolub pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for China CITIC Bank and Fuchs Petrolub, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China CITIC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuchs Petrolub 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 318.08%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than China CITIC Bank.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and micro and small enterprises. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,415 outlets, including 37 tier-one branches, 126 tier-two branches, and 1,252 sub-branches; 1,569 self-service banks; and 5,398 self-service terminals, as well as 9,078 smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services. The company was founded by Rudolf Fuchs in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

