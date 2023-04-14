Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) & Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Head to Head Analysis

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Perrigo and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88

Perrigo presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.29%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $204.27, indicating a potential upside of 40.13%. Given Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Perrigo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo -2.91% 5.79% 2.61% Jazz Pharmaceuticals -6.12% 24.04% 6.88%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Perrigo and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Perrigo has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Perrigo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perrigo and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $4.45 billion 1.11 -$140.60 million ($0.96) -38.08 Jazz Pharmaceuticals $3.66 billion 2.52 -$224.06 million ($3.55) -41.06

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perrigo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perrigo beats Jazz Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co. Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI). The CSCA segment offers OTC solutions, infant formula, oral care, and contract manufacturing in the U.S, Mexico, and Canada. The CSCI segment includes the self-care business branded in Europe, Australia, the United Kingdom, and parts of Europe and Asia. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

