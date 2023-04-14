Contrasting BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BYD and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 2.99% 9.30% 3.07% Absolute Software -13.14% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BYD has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Absolute Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BYD and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Absolute Software has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.94%. Given Absolute Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than BYD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BYD and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $32.75 billion 2.52 $472.00 million $0.51 55.62 Absolute Software $197.31 million 2.34 -$24.49 million ($0.54) -16.22

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. Absolute Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BYD beats Absolute Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

BYD Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries, photovoltaic products, and iron batteries products for mobile phones, electric tools, and other portable electronic instruments, photovoltaic products, energy storage products, and electric vehicles. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment focuses on the sale of mobile handset components such as housings, electronic components, assembly services, and medical protection products. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment consists of automobiles and auto-related moulds and components and automobile leasing and after sales services, rail transport related business, and medical protection products. The company was founded by Chuan Fu Wang on Februar

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

