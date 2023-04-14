Financial Comparison: Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) vs. Its Rivals

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 115 592 883 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.23%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -19.23 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.32 billion -$7.49 million -6.49

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Summary

Blue Safari Group Acquisition rivals beat Blue Safari Group Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

