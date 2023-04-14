Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Target Price at $221.25

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.42. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -672.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.