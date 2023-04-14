Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.77. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at $739,999.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $81,516. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth $4,039,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,032,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

