Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.25.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $174.64.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $312,290.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,034 shares in the company, valued at $24,532,821.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,758,785 shares of company stock valued at $338,749,521. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $38,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

