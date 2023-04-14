TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,511,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.57.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.53 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

